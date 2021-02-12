Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.55 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $242.23 million and $35.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,659.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.46 or 0.03874277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.10 or 0.00432444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.57 or 0.01199276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00489232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00426921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00315530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00026009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,915,078,293 coins and its circulating supply is 23,915,513,131 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

