Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

