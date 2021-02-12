NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Up 14.1%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. 176,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 69,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $61.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981. 14.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

