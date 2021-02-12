Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $90,298.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,960.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $49,002.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,777 shares of company stock valued at $447,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,654. The company has a market cap of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.26. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

