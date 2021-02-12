NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.59. 7,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,258. The company has a market cap of $268.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

NBSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

