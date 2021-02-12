NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading 5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 418,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 417,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

