NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NMTC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

