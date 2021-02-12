NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NMTC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
