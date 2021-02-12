Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00280487 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00018788 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006768 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.