New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.59. Approximately 270,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 539,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

