New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.59. Approximately 270,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 539,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
