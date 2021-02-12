New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

