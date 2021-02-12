New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$4.00

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

