New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.25 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a $2.25 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

NGD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,504,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,495 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in New Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

