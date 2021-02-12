Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.5 days.

Shares of NCMGF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

