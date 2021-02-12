Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.73 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NWL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

