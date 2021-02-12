Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

