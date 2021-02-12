Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.
