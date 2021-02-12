Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

