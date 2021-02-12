Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 8,867,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 3,465,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

