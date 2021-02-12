NewHold Investment (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Trading Down 0.4%

NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.30. 2,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHICU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

