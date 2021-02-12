Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.25. Newmark Security shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 25,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

