Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.25. Newmark Security shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 241,280 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

