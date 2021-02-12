Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel Sells 5,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $58.94. 3,777,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,484. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

