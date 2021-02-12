News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,680 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.40% of News worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of News by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of News by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $22.97 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

