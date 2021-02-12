News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get News alerts:

NWSA stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $52,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in News by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.