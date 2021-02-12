Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and $370,256.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

