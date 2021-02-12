Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.56 million and $501,216.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

