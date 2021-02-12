NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 14,013 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

