NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

