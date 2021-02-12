NewSquare Capital LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $62.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

