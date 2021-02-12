NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

DG stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

