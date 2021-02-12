NewSquare Capital LLC Has $25 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

IGSB stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

