Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

NEXA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXA. Bradesco Corretora raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

