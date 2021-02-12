Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Shares Down 86.9%

Nexeon MedSystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXNN)’s stock price fell 86.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 7,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

