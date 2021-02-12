Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $910.15 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Nexo has a market cap of $910.15 million and $19.80 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.