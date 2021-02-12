Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 336,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,517.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,197. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.