NEXT.coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,468.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $231,349.53 and approximately $7,468.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,609.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.65 or 0.01162887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00477303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008954 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

