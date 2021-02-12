NEXT Hits One Day Volume of $15,428.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. NEXT has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $15,428.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00393649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

