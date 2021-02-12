NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,553.37

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,553.37 and traded as high as $7,710.00. NEXT shares last traded at $7,634.00, with a volume of 265,308 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,652.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,553.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $280,850,150.

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

