NEXT (NET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,268.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $11,268.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.00433079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

