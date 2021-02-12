NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 199.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 85,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,269. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

