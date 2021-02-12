NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,623. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

