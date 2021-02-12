NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.