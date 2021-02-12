NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the January 14th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NGAC stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

