NICE (NICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

