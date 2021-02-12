NICE (NICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. NICE has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
