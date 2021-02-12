Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in January

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nichias from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $$22.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. Nichias has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $22.40.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

