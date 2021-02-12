NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

