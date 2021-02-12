Nimiq Price Up 43.6% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and $2.73 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,025,971,793 coins and its circulating supply is 7,282,221,793 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “





