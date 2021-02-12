Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.06. 448,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,507,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

