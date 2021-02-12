Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

