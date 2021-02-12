NIX Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $87,183.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.43 or 0.03863237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00424482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.26 or 0.01210247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00489339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00419555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00304185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002891 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,773,780 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

