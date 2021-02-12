NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the January 14th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 505.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. NN Group has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

